×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Jim Furyk jars 33-footer for eagle at AT&T Pebble Beach

In the third round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jim Furyk rolls in a 33-foot putt to make eagle at the Pebble Beach par-5 6th hole.