Scott Piercy sinks 35-footer for birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

In the second round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Scott Piercy rolls in a 35-foot putt to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-4 3rd hole.