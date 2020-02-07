×
Phil Mickelson nearly aces No. 3 at AT&T Pebble Beach

In the second round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Phil Mickelson lands his tee shot right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the Monterey Peninsula par-3 3rd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.