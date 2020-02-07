×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Nick Taylor drains 16-footer for birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

In the second round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Nick Taylor rolls in a 16-foot putt to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-5 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.