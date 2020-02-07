×
Jim Herman sinks long birdie putt from off the green at AT&T Pebble Beach

In the second round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jim Herman drains a 38-foot putt from just off the edge of the green to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-4 15th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.