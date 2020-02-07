Dustin Johnson's Round 2 highlights from AT&T Pebble Beach

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
In the second round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Dustin Johnson carded a 6-under 65 at Monterey Peninsula, getting him to 9-under for the tournament, five strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.