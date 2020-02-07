×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Dustin Johnson's Round 2 highlights from AT&T Pebble Beach

In the second round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Dustin Johnson carded a 6-under 65 at Monterey Peninsula, getting him to 9-under for the tournament, five strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.