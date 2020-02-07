×
Day and Mickelson pour it on, Peyton Manning's incredible 6

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am, where Jason Day and Phil Mickelson played their way into second and third place, while Peyton Manning had a relatable confession about his incredible birdie that was actually a bogey.