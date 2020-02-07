2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship

|
The world is up for grabs February 20-23 at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. Watch as Dustin Johnson defends his title against the world's best including Rory Mcilroy, Jon Rahm and Adam Scott. Who will rise to the top to conquer in Mexico City? For complete coverage visit pgatour.com For complete coverage visit pgatour.com
