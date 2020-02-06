×
Xinjun Zhang drains 30-footer for birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

In the opening round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Xinjun Zhang jars a 30-foot putt to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-4 16th hole.