×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Scott de Borda makes birdie from the fringe at AT&T Pebble Beach

In the opening round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Scott de Borba sinks a 20-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-4 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.