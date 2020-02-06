×
Patrick Cantlay birdies No. 16 at AT&T Pebble Beach

In the opening round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Patrick Cantlay sinks a putt for birdie at the Spyglass Hill par-4 16th hole.