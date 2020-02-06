×
Harold Varner III's impressive second leads to birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

In the opening round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Harold Varner III reaches the green in two, landing his 230-yard approach 25-feet from the cup at the Pebble Beach par-5 6th hole. He would two-putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.