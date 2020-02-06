×
Chase Seiffert sinks 14-foot birdie putt at AT&T Pebble Beach

In the opening round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chase Seiffert rolls in a 14-foot putt for birdie at the Pebble Beach par-5 6th hole.