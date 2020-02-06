×
Aaron Rodgers, Jake Owen shine, Phil channels inner stallion

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps Round 1 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am, where celebrities Aaron Rodgers and Jake Owen shined in the day's top highlights, but Phil Mickelson didn't let them steal the spotlight driving it "like a stallion."