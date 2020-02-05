×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

NFL and NHL players join Celebrity Pro-Am at 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open

Arizona Cardinals player, Larry Fitzgerald tackles the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale and former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan is the first NHL player to play in the event, with fellow Coyotes player Paul Bissonnette on the bag.