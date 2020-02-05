NFL and NHL players join Celebrity Pro-Am at 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open

|
Arizona Cardinals player, Larry Fitzgerald tackles the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale and former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan is the first NHL player to play in the event, with fellow Coyotes player Paul Bissonnette on the bag.
