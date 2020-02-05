Emily Cordova helps return the favor with her First Tee mentee

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
The Pay It Forward Scholarship and Mentoring Program - with thanks to AT&T, the Monterey Peninsula Foundation and the Future Citizens Foundation, which is located at the local First Tee chapter - provides a four-year scholarship at California State University, Monterey Bay. It's offered to first-generation college students in Monterey County, the home of this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA TOUR.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.