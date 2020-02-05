×
Emily Cordova helps return the favor with her First Tee mentee

The Pay It Forward Scholarship and Mentoring Program - with thanks to AT&T, the Monterey Peninsula Foundation and the Future Citizens Foundation, which is located at the local First Tee chapter - provides a four-year scholarship at California State University, Monterey Bay. It's offered to first-generation college students in Monterey County, the home of this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA TOUR.