Graeme McDowell on his goals ahead of AT&T Pebble Beach

Prior to the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Graeme McDowell talks about his goal of reaching the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings and how his recent win at the Saudi International boosted him there faster than he expected.
