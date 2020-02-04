Graeme McDowell reflects on two putts to win 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach

|
Prior to the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Graeme McDowell responds to a comment he made about imaging he had two putts to win the U.S. Open in 2010. McDowell had said it was like a thought he may have had when he was a kid on a practice green.
