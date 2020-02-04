×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Graeme McDowell reflects on two putts to win 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach

Prior to the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Graeme McDowell responds to a comment he made about imaging he had two putts to win the U.S. Open in 2010. McDowell had said it was like a thought he may have had when he was a kid on a practice green.