Webb Simpson wins 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open

In the final round at TPC Scottsdale, Webb Simpson closes his round with two birdies to get into a playoff with Tony Finau. Simpson birdies 18 again on the first playoff hole and takes home his sixth PGA TOUR victory and first win since THE PLAYERS Championship 2018.
