×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Webb Simpson wins in playoff at Waste Management

In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Webb Simpson carded a 2-under 29, getting him to 17-under to force a playoff with Tony Finau at TPC Scottsdale. Simpson would defeat Finau for his sixth win of his PGA TOUR career.