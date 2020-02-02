Webb Simpson wins in playoff at Waste Management

|
In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Webb Simpson carded a 2-under 29, getting him to 17-under to force a playoff with Tony Finau at TPC Scottsdale. Simpson would defeat Finau for his sixth win of his PGA TOUR career.
