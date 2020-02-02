Webb Simpson birdies first hole of playoff to win Waste Management

|
In the first hole of a playoff with Tony Finau at the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Webb Simpson sticks his approach close and makes the putt for birdie to clinch his sixth win of his PGA TOUR career.
