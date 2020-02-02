×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tony Finau scrambles to save par at Waste Management

In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, following an approach that went over the green and a chip that stopped well short of the cup, Tony Finau sinks a 24-foot putt to save par at the par-4 10th hole.