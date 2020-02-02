Tony Finau scrambles to save par at Waste Management

|
In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, following an approach that went over the green and a chip that stopped well short of the cup, Tony Finau sinks a 24-foot putt to save par at the par-4 10th hole.
