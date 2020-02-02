×
Sungjae Im drives green to set up birdie at Waste Management

In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Sungjae Im lands his 309-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.