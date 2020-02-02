×
Rickie Fowler sticks approach from bunker at Waste Management

In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rickie Fowler nearly holes out form a fairway bunker, landing his 121-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.