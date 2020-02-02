×
Matt Kuchar's 327-yard tee shot leads to birdie at Waste Management

In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Matt Kuchar hits his tee shot 327 yards and stops it on the green, 16 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would two-putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.