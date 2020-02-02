×
Kevin Tway nearly aces No. 16 at Waste Management

In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Kevin Tway nearly holes his 161-yard tee shot, landing ball on the green and rolling it right by the cup before stopping within 3 feet of the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.