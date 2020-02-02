×
Justin Thomas dials in tee shot to birdie No. 16 at Waste Management

In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Justin Thomas hits his 162-yard tee shot 9 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.