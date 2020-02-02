×
Justin Thomas birdies No. 6 at Waste Management

In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Justin Thomas hits his 134-yard approach 13 feet of the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.