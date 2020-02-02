×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

J.T. Poston nearly aces No. 16 at Waste Management

In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, J.T. Poston nearly holes his 160-yard tee shot, stopping his ball 8 inches from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would tap in for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.