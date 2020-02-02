×
Harry Higgs chips in for birdie at Waste Management

In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Harry Higgs chips in from just outside the penalty area to make birdie at the par-3 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.