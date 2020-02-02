×
Gary Woodland drains 14-footer for birdie at Waste Management

In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Gary Woodland sinks a 14-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.