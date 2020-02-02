×
Byeong Hun An's impressive tee shot leads to birdie at Waste Management

In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Byeong Hun An lands his 191-yard tee shot on the green and rolls it within 4 feet of the cup at the par-3 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.