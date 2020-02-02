×
Bubba Watson sinks birdie putt from the fringe at Waste Management

In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Bubba Watson drains a 23-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-4 2nd hole.