×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Brice Garnett drains birdie putt at Waste Management

In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Brice Garnett jars a 16-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole.