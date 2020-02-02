×
Billy Horschel uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Waste Management

In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Billy Horschel hits his 159-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.