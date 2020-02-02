×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

All the best shots on No. 16 in Round 4 of Waste Management

Check out the best shots from the par-3 16th hole on TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course in the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open.