Tony Finau grabs 54-hole lead at Waste Management

In the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Tony Finau carded the low round of the day, turning in a 9-under 62 to get to 16-under for the tournament, one stroke clear of the field heading into Sunday.
