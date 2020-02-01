×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tony Finau grabs 54-hole lead at Waste Management

In the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Tony Finau carded the low round of the day, turning in a 9-under 62 to get to 16-under for the tournament, one stroke clear of the field heading into Sunday.