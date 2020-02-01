×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Simpson's unseen ace, Finau's near Kobe dunk and Rickie revs up the fans

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where Webb Simpson temporarily took the lead with an ace he couldn't see, Tony Finau nearly dunked it at the 16th wearing his Kobe jersey and Rickie Fowler got the fans revved up.