Simpson's unseen ace, Finau's near Kobe dunk and Rickie revs up the fans

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where Webb Simpson temporarily took the lead with an ace he couldn't see, Tony Finau nearly dunked it at the 16th wearing his Kobe jersey and Rickie Fowler got the fans revved up.
