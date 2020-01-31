×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Xander Schauffele uses nice approach to set up birdie at Waste Management

In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele hits his 119-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.