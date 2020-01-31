×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tony Finau's bunker game yields birdie at Waste Management

In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Tony Finau gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 3rd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.