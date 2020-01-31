×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Rickie Fowler's Round 2 highlights from Waste Management

In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rickie Fowler turned in a 6-under 65, getting him to 3-under for the tournament.