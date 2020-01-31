×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Rickie Fowler eagles No. 13 and No. 15 at Waste Management

In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rickie Fowler eagled back-to-back par-5's, first sinking a 33-foot putt at No. 13, before reaching the green in two again, and draining a 24-foot putt at No. 15. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.