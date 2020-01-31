Rickie Fowler eagles No. 13 and No. 15 at Waste Management

|
In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rickie Fowler eagled back-to-back par-5's, first sinking a 33-foot putt at No. 13, before reaching the green in two again, and draining a 24-foot putt at No. 15. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
