×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Jordan Spieth jars long birdie putt at Waste Management

In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jordan Spieth sinks a 32-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.