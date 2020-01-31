×
Jordan Spieth gets up-and-down for birdie at Waste Management

In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jordan Spieth lands his 321-yard tee shot in a greenside collection area at the par-4 17th hole. He would get up-and-down for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.