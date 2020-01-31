×
J.B. Holmes' impressive tee shot leads to eagle at Waste Management

In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, J.B. Holmes drives the green, sending his tee shot 321 yards and stopping his ball 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.