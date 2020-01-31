J.B. Holmes' impressive tee shot leads to eagle at Waste Management

|
In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, J.B. Holmes drives the green, sending his tee shot 321 yards and stopping his ball 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
