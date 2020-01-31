×
J.B. Holmes' approach from fairway bunker yields birdie at Waste Management

In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, J.B. Holmes hits his 114-yard approach from a fairway bunker 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie.