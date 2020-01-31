×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Bubba Watson takes aim from fairway bunker to set up birdie at Waste Management

In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Bubba Watson hits his 152-yard approach from a fairway bunker 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.