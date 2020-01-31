×
Bubba Watson's 35-foot birdie putt at Waste Management

In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Bubba Watson sinks a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.