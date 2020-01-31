×
Bubba Watson rolls in 28-footer for birdie at Waste Management

In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Bubba Watson drills a 28-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.