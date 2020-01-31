×
Andrew Landry uses nice approach to set up birdie at Waste Management

In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Andrew Landry hits his 249-yard second on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 15th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.